American International Group Inc. Sells 6,026 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,026 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $21,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HCA. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 453,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,156,000 after purchasing an additional 25,792 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $1,531,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.21.

NYSE:HCA opened at $243.56 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.92 and a 12 month high of $269.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06. The company has a market capitalization of $75.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 303.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total value of $5,754,387.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,658.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

