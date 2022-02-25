American International Group Inc. Sells 2,906 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,906 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $22,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 136.4% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Nordson by 1,412.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Nordson in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Nordson in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Nordson by 184.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $221.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.61. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $189.74 and a 12 month high of $272.28. The company has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.14. Nordson had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The firm had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 26.36%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NDSN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.75.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

