American International Group Inc. Has $25.80 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 391,073 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 5,996 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $25,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 181.9% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 97.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX opened at $64.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.85 and a 12-month high of $77.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.07.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TJX. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cowen upped their price target on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on TJX Companies from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.80.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

