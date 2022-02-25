American Conservative Values ETF (NYSEARCA:ACVF) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Shares of American Conservative Values ETF (NYSEARCA:ACVF – Get Rating) were down 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.16 and last traded at $32.16. Approximately 5,443 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 9,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.51.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.83.

Get American Conservative Values ETF alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in American Conservative Values ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,020,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of American Conservative Values ETF during the second quarter valued at about $535,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Conservative Values ETF by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 12,947 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in American Conservative Values ETF by 872.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 6,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in American Conservative Values ETF by 20.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Conservative Values ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Conservative Values ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.