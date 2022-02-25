American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady Acquires 10,000 Shares

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.02 per share, with a total value of $360,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE AAT opened at $35.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.58. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.08 and a 1 year high of $40.83.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 7.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. This is an increase from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 250.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 2.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AAT. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho decreased their target price on American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

American Assets Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

