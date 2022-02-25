America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. America First Multifamily Investors had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 50.08%.

NASDAQ:ATAX traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,059. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.51. The company has a market capitalization of $435.14 million, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 17.02 and a current ratio of 17.02. America First Multifamily Investors has a 52-week low of $4.56 and a 52-week high of $7.11.

Get America First Multifamily Investors alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. America First Multifamily Investors’s payout ratio is 107.32%.

ATAX has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised America First Multifamily Investors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James started coverage on America First Multifamily Investors in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Rogozinski purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATAX. Morgan Stanley increased its position in America First Multifamily Investors by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 765,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 27,460 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in America First Multifamily Investors by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 154,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 35,569 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in America First Multifamily Investors by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 151,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in America First Multifamily Investors by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 135,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 55,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in America First Multifamily Investors by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 119,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

America First Multifamily Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)

America First Multifamily Investors LP engages in the acquisition of a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds that are issued by state and local housing authorities to provide construction and permanent financing for affordable multifamily and student housing and commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, Multifamily (MF) Properties, Public Housing Capital (PHC) Fund Trusts, and Other Investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for America First Multifamily Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America First Multifamily Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.