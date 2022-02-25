Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.23-5.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.330-2.365 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.39 billion.Amedisys also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.230-$5.450 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED traded up $7.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $155.92. 12,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.72. Amedisys has a 1 year low of $122.12 and a 1 year high of $292.97.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18. The firm had revenue of $559.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.18 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amedisys will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMED. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Amedisys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $198.13.

In related news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $141.25 per share, for a total transaction of $141,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Amedisys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,152 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Amedisys by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,614 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

