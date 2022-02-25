Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Rating Increased to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $190.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $210.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 28.44% from the company’s previous close.

AMED has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Amedisys from $244.00 to $221.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Amedisys from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Amedisys from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Amedisys from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.93.

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $147.93 on Friday. Amedisys has a fifty-two week low of $122.12 and a fifty-two week high of $292.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.72.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $559.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amedisys will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $141.25 per share, for a total transaction of $141,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Amedisys by 13.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,703,000 after acquiring an additional 43,844 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Amedisys in the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Amedisys by 157.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,401 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,895,000 after acquiring an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Amedisys by 25.8% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Amedisys by 8.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 824,093 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $201,845,000 after acquiring an additional 67,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

