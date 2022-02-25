Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.23-5.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.330-2.365 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.39 billion.Amedisys also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.230-$5.450 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMED. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Amedisys from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Amedisys from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Amedisys from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Amedisys from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $198.13.

AMED traded up $8.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $156.19. 11,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,355. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.72. Amedisys has a fifty-two week low of $122.12 and a fifty-two week high of $292.97. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.78.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $559.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Amedisys will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $141.25 per share, for a total transaction of $141,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMED. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Amedisys by 341.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,183 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,374,000 after buying an additional 102,246 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Amedisys by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 72,763 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,779,000 after buying an additional 6,576 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Amedisys by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,420 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,611,000 after buying an additional 13,892 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Amedisys by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,835 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,610,000 after buying an additional 12,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Amedisys by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 32,454 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,254,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

