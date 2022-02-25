Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.53.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABEV. StockNews.com began coverage on Ambev in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of Ambev stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.94. 1,333,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,811,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Ambev has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.89.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.0839 dividend. This is a boost from Ambev’s previous — dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. Ambev’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABEV. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambev in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Ambev during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Ambev during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 8.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

