Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ABEV. Zacks Investment Research cut Ambev from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup upgraded Ambev from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised Ambev from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.46.

ABEV opened at $2.88 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $45.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Ambev has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $3.95.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.0839 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.7%. This is an increase from Ambev’s previous — dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABEV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,930,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,280,000 after acquiring an additional 730,274 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Ambev by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Ambev by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 58,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ambev by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,274,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,266,000 after buying an additional 1,575,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Ambev by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,843,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,343,000 after buying an additional 172,364 shares during the last quarter. 8.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

