Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Announces Earnings Results

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.46, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ambac Financial Group had a positive return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 2.84%.

Shares of NYSE AMBC traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.22. The company had a trading volume of 66,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,683. The stock has a market cap of $612.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.98 and a beta of 1.45. Ambac Financial Group has a 12 month low of $13.04 and a 12 month high of $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.98.

In related news, Director Lisa G. Iglesias purchased 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.15 per share, with a total value of $125,745.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ambac Financial Group by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Ambac Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Ambac Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $701,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Ambac Financial Group by 123.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 48,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 27,026 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ambac Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $822,000. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ambac Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance policies through its subsidiary, Ambac Assurance Corp. Its services include credit, insurance, asset management and other financial services. The company was founded on April 29, 1991 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

