Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s 6th Largest Position

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,313 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.8% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,173,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $55,640,401,000 after acquiring an additional 338,793 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,931,156 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,343,928,000 after purchasing an additional 56,059 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,488,643 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,890,252,000 after purchasing an additional 222,933 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,454,896 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,779,392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,411,992 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,857,480,000 after purchasing an additional 47,782 shares during the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,299.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,196.56.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total transaction of $117,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,009.57, for a total transaction of $1,480,708.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,465 shares of company stock valued at $10,871,578. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $3,027.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,707.04 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3,161.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,322.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.73, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 27.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $14.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 50.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.