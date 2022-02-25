Amada (OTCMKTS:AMDLY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $37.25

Shares of Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDLY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $37.25 and last traded at $37.25, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.25.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.37.

About Amada (OTCMKTS:AMDLY)

AMADA Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture, sale, leasing, repair, maintenance, checking, and inspection of metal working machinery and tools. It operates through the following business divisions: Sheet Metal Fabrication Machine, Metal Cutting Machine, Machine Tools, Stamping Press, Precision Welding Machine and Others.

