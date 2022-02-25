Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.05 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. Altair Engineering’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Altair Engineering updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTR opened at $61.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -770.28 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.79. Altair Engineering has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $82.96.

In related news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 42,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $3,053,994.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 56,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total value of $4,167,268.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 161,149 shares of company stock worth $11,732,786. 25.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 89,763 shares of the software’s stock worth $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,413 shares of the software’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 21,789 shares of the software’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,170 shares of the software’s stock worth $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,518 shares of the software’s stock worth $4,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALTR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Altair Engineering from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Griffin Securities assumed coverage on Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Altair Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Altair Engineering has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.40.

Altair Engineering Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

