AltaGas (ALA) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 4th. Analysts expect AltaGas to post earnings of C$0.41 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE:ALA opened at C$27.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$26.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$25.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74. AltaGas has a 12-month low of C$19.12 and a 12-month high of C$28.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.33.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. AltaGas’s payout ratio is 64.02%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. CIBC lifted their price objective on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities boosted their price target on AltaGas from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$32.00 price target on shares of AltaGas in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AltaGas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$29.75.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

