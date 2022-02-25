Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NYSE:PINE)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th.

Alpine Income Property Trust has a payout ratio of 5,400.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Alpine Income Property Trust to earn $1.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.1%.

PINE stock opened at $18.90 on Friday. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $220.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.18, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.89.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.32). Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 1.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PINE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jonestrading assumed coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alpine Income Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.36.

In other Alpine Income Property Trust news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 4,916 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $86,521.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 17,512 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 167.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,879 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $361,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 243.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 58,236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

