Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) SVP Scott Lish Sells 4,760 Shares

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) SVP Scott Lish sold 4,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total transaction of $45,981.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Alphatec stock opened at $10.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.01 and a 200-day moving average of $12.10. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $19.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.71.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ATEC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Alphatec from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphatec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.57.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 341.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,529 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,308 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares during the period. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

