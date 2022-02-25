Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target Cut to $210.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $181.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.13.

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $152.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.23 and a beta of 0.97. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $212.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.91.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.62 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.01% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.93, for a total transaction of $549,687.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 686,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,450,000 after buying an additional 24,240 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,409,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $5,087,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 209,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

