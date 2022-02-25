Almirall (OTCMKTS:LBTSF) Raised to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Almirall (OTCMKTS:LBTSF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS LBTSF opened at $11.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.82. Almirall has a one year low of $11.94 and a one year high of $15.30.

Almirall Company Profile

Almirall, SA, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of skin-health related medicines worldwide. The company offers its products for dermatological diseases comprising actinic keratosis, atopic dermatitis, cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, androgenic alopecia, psoriasis, onychomycosis, oncodermatology, acne, and orphan indications; and for the central nervous system, cardiovascular, and gastrointestinal diseases.

