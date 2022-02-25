Almirall (OTCMKTS:LBTSF) Raised to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Almirall (OTCMKTS:LBTSF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS LBTSF opened at $11.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.82. Almirall has a one year low of $11.94 and a one year high of $15.30.
Almirall Company Profile (Get Rating)
