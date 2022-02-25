Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:ALLO traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.25. 3,573,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,651,482. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 0.83. Allogene Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.33 and a 52-week high of $39.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.41 and its 200-day moving average is $17.79.
In related news, Director Arie Belldegrun acquired 155,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $1,953,491.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALLO. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.
Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.
