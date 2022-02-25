Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,731 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,874 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALSN. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,521,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,480,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $52,280,000 after purchasing an additional 373,370 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,592,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,423,616 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,282,000 after purchasing an additional 348,917 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 674,125 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,790,000 after purchasing an additional 282,130 shares during the period. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ALSN opened at $38.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.02. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.55 and a 1 year high of $46.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.05 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 60.19%. Allison Transmission’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $121,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.56.

Allison Transmission Profile (Get Rating)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.