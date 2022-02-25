Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $34.96. Allied Motion Technologies shares last traded at $33.03, with a volume of 20,513 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMOT shares. StockNews.com raised Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.99 million, a PE ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.68.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMOT. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 29.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 41.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 68.0% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 66,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 27,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 39.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 599,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,715,000 after purchasing an additional 170,794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems used in a broad range of industries. Its target markets include vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial. It offers brushless motors, brushless motor drives, brushed DC motors, gear motors, and blowers.

