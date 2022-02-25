Allbirds Inc to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:BIRD)

Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for Allbirds in a report released on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.11. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.
Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $97.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.28 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of BIRD stock opened at $8.57 on Friday. Allbirds has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $32.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.08.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIRD. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the fourth quarter worth $22,075,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the fourth quarter worth $18,398,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the fourth quarter worth $18,096,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the fourth quarter worth $16,671,000. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the fourth quarter worth $13,914,000. 26.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Allbirds (Get Rating)
Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Allbirds (BIRD)
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Technicals are Still Bullish for These 3 Small Caps
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Consider Adding Now
Receive News & Ratings for Allbirds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allbirds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.