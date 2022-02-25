Allbirds Inc to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:BIRD)

Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for Allbirds in a report released on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.11. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $97.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.28 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

BIRD has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Allbirds from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Allbirds from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Allbirds from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allbirds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Allbirds from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

Shares of BIRD stock opened at $8.57 on Friday. Allbirds has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $32.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.08.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIRD. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the fourth quarter worth $22,075,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the fourth quarter worth $18,398,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the fourth quarter worth $18,096,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the fourth quarter worth $16,671,000. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the fourth quarter worth $13,914,000. 26.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

