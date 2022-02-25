Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2022

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

ANCUF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

OTCMKTS ANCUF opened at $40.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.54. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a fifty-two week low of $28.55 and a fifty-two week high of $42.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3474 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous dividend of $0.28.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF)

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.