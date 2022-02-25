Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $14.95 EPS

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $14.95, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.88. 916,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,958,391. The stock has a market cap of $289.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.85. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $100.02 and a 12 month high of $250.34.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. CLSA restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $203.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

