Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $29.27

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.27 and last traded at $31.07, with a volume of 90681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.73.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALFVY shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Alfa Laval AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Alfa Laval AB (publ) to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 365 to SEK 345 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a SEK 350 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 390 to SEK 365 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.59.

Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment is comprised of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers and welded heat exchangers.

