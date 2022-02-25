Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA) Shares Up 3.7%

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (LON:ALFA – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 170.90 ($2.32) and last traded at GBX 169 ($2.30). 27,277 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 264,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 163 ($2.22).

Several brokerages have commented on ALFA. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.72) target price on shares of Alfa Financial Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.72) price target on shares of Alfa Financial Software in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.92) price target on shares of Alfa Financial Software in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

The company has a market cap of £464.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 180.94 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 175.92.

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and consultancy services to the asset finance industry in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It provides Alfa Systems, a software platform to administer retail and corporate businesses from point of sale through originations to contract management and remarketing; and Alfa Digital platform and apps suite, an omnichannel digital solution that delivers concepts, such as self-serve, customer onboarding, and mobility, as well as point of sale functionality across various devices.

