Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Insider Sells $667,148.24 in Stock

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 3,593 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.68, for a total transaction of $667,148.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $190.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.16, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.37 and a 1 year high of $224.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $201.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.94.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 3.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.37%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 24.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 146,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,649,000 after purchasing an additional 17,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 35.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

ARE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Sunday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

