Alexandria Capital LLC Purchases 1,899 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Alexandria Capital LLC grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $7,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth $32,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 130.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.3% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

TTWO opened at $164.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.46. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.19 and a 12-month high of $195.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $866.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.93 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TTWO. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $222.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.06.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

