Alexandria Capital LLC Purchases 1,872 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Alexandria Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $65,254,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 29,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 3,916 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 9,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 171.9% in the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 13,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 56,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,843,000 after buying an additional 5,279 shares in the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EEM stock opened at $46.73 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.01 and a 52-week high of $56.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.80 and its 200 day moving average is $50.21.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

