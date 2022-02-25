Alexandria Capital LLC Purchases 1,550 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,613 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 24,513.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 22,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22,062 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 68.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBUX. Cowen cut their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Starbucks from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens cut their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.14.

Shares of SBUX opened at $91.30 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $87.25 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.67.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

