Alexandria Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Alexandria Capital LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Luxor Capital Group LP grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 106.1% in the 2nd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 500,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,846,000 after buying an additional 8,775,720 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,737.4% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,402,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376,593 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29,315.6% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,213,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195,309 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,780,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,748,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,500,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,703,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $198.95 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $187.92 and a one year high of $244.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $208.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.30.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

