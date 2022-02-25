Alexandria Capital LLC Has $10.65 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 1.0% of Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $10,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 10.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 98,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,198,000 after buying an additional 9,096 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at $91,212,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 13.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 468 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at $617,000. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 159 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $626.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,691.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AVGO. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 price target (up from $590.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $572.00 to $723.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Stating that despite Broadcom reporting “generally in-line numbers” for the quarter, there is “a lot to like in the print.” The positives include the company continuing to “expand its leading operating margin to impressive levels” and its “solid raise” to next quarter’s revenue outlook, said Moore, who adds that management committed to a dividend raise of approximately 14% and announced a new, $10B share repurchase plan in the absence of large M&A. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.65.

Broadcom stock opened at $580.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $605.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $551.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.47 billion, a PE ratio of 38.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.01. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $419.14 and a 1-year high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 109.33%.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

