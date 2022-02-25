Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.55 EPS

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.55), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alector had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 16.62%.

ALEC traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.08. 33,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,721. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.21. Alector has a 12 month low of $13.74 and a 12 month high of $43.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.75.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALEC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Alector from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Alector from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alector currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.43.

In other news, COO Shehnaaz Suliman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALEC. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Alector by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 391,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,078,000 after purchasing an additional 176,656 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Alector by 827.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 141,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 126,018 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alector by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,380,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,106,000 after purchasing an additional 109,595 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alector by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,061,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,925,000 after purchasing an additional 61,993 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Alector by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 161,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 57,075 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

