Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.55 EPS

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2022

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.55), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alector had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 16.62%.

ALEC traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.08. 33,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,721. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.21. Alector has a 12 month low of $13.74 and a 12 month high of $43.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.75.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALEC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Alector from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Alector from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alector currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.43.

In other news, COO Shehnaaz Suliman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALEC. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Alector by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 391,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,078,000 after purchasing an additional 176,656 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Alector by 827.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 141,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 126,018 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alector by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,380,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,106,000 after purchasing an additional 109,595 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alector by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,061,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,925,000 after purchasing an additional 61,993 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Alector by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 161,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 57,075 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alector Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.