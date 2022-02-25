Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) CFO Sells $117,680.00 in Stock

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $117,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of ALK opened at $56.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.54. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.26 and a twelve month high of $74.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.38.
Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 7.74% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.55) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALK. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.
About Alaska Air Group
Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.
