Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) CFO Sells $117,680.00 in Stock

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $117,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ALK opened at $56.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.54. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.26 and a twelve month high of $74.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.38.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 7.74% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.55) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 56,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 47.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 36.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 36.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 25.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALK. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

