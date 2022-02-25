Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) PT Lowered to $85.00 at Raymond James

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Raymond James from $120.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.29.

Shares of ALRM opened at $69.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.86. Alarm.com has a 12 month low of $62.88 and a 12 month high of $95.83.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Alarm.com had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $195.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Alarm.com will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total value of $35,504.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,977,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,721 shares of company stock valued at $2,111,961 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Alarm.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Alarm.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 9,583.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 1,420.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Alarm.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

