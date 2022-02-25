Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $195.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.52 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

ALRM traded down $3.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.35. The stock had a trading volume of 5,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,536. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 60.57, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. Alarm.com has a twelve month low of $62.88 and a twelve month high of $95.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a current ratio of 8.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.86.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALRM shares. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alarm.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.29.

In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total value of $33,866.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,977,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,721 shares of company stock valued at $2,111,961. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,661,269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $649,751,000 after purchasing an additional 109,416 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 179,438 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,218,000 after purchasing an additional 43,719 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 134,081 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 115,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,002 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,954,000 after buying an additional 8,136 shares in the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

