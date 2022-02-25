Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,362 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $5,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Alarm.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 785 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $69.05 on Friday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.88 and a 1 year high of $95.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 8.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.86.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $195.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALRM. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.29.

In other Alarm.com news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,977,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $64,839.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,721 shares of company stock worth $2,111,961 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

