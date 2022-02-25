Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Airgain updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.110-$-0.110 EPS.

AIRG stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,279. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.56. Airgain has a 1 year low of $7.93 and a 1 year high of $25.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Airgain alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Airgain stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.06% of Airgain worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 55.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AIRG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Airgain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen lowered their price target on Airgain from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday. B. Riley downgraded Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Airgain in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Airgain in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Airgain Company Profile (Get Rating)

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.