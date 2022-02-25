Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $235.97

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $235.97 and last traded at $238.11, with a volume of 1191061 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $241.97.

APD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Cowen lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Vertical Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $383.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.82.

The company has a market cap of $52.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $278.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.10.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.29%.

In related news, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total transaction of $1,733,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. RDST Capital LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,973,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

About Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

