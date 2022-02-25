Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) PT Set at €4.15 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €4.15 ($4.72) price objective on Air France-KLM (EPA:AF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.60 ($4.09) price target on Air France-KLM in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.30 ($4.89) price objective on Air France-KLM in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.42 ($2.75) price objective on Air France-KLM in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €3.25 ($3.69) price objective on Air France-KLM in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays set a €4.40 ($5.00) price objective on Air France-KLM in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of €3.38 ($3.84).

AF opened at €3.76 ($4.28) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €4.09 and a 200-day moving average price of €4.08. Air France-KLM has a 1 year low of €6.88 ($7.82) and a 1 year high of €14.65 ($16.65).

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

