Air Canada (TSE:AC) PT Raised to C$31.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

AC has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Air Canada from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. dropped their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$35.00 price target on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$30.07.

Shares of AC stock opened at C$24.41 on Tuesday. Air Canada has a 12 month low of C$19.31 and a 12 month high of C$31.00. The stock has a market cap of C$8.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.27.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

