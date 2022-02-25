Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) PT Raised to C$27.00

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC reissued a buy rating and set a C$33.00 price target on shares of Air Canada in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their price target on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Air Canada in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.44.

OTCMKTS:ACDVF opened at $19.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.05, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.60. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of $14.95 and a fifty-two week high of $24.82. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.41.

Air Canada provides airline transportation services. It engages in full-service airline, scheduled passenger and cargo services, serving more than two hundred airports on six continents. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S. Transborder, Atlantic, Pacific, and Other. The company was founded on April 11, 1936 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

