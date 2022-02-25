Agilent Technologies, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.86 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:A)

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $4.86 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.81. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on A. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.54.

Shares of A stock opened at $128.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $112.47 and a 1 year high of $179.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $590,709.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 669 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $101,714.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,597 shares of company stock valued at $19,187,104 over the last quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.32%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable it to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

