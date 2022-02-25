Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Agenus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.04). Agenus reported earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Agenus will report full-year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.62). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Agenus.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AGEN. TheStreet raised Agenus from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright began coverage on Agenus in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGEN traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $2.63. The company had a trading volume of 238,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,914,495. Agenus has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $6.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.47 million, a P/E ratio of -22.17 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

In related news, insider Steven J. O’day sold 38,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $118,357.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Agenus by 1.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 189,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Agenus by 25.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Agenus by 12.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 15,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 21,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

