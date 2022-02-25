Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Given New $69.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AFL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a sell rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Aflac in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a market perform rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.57.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $59.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.78 and a 200-day moving average of $57.70. Aflac has a 52-week low of $47.70 and a 52-week high of $66.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Aflac will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 22,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $1,469,967.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $1,354,512.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,516 shares of company stock worth $5,715,309. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 65.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

