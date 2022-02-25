AES (NYSE:AES) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. AES had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 29.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. AES updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.550-$1.650 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.55-1.65 EPS.

AES stock opened at $20.92 on Friday. AES has a one year low of $19.76 and a one year high of $28.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.87.

Get AES alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.158 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This is an increase from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. AES’s payout ratio is 81.82%.

In other news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $12,472,871.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in AES by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 15,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in AES by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in AES during the fourth quarter valued at $346,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in AES by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in AES by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,140,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,704,000 after acquiring an additional 20,968 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AES has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AES in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

About AES (Get Rating)

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.