Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Cowen from $30.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 246.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aerie Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.61.

NASDAQ AERI traded up $1.31 on Friday, reaching $7.21. The company had a trading volume of 79,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,055. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.70. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.46 and a 1-year high of $21.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.19 and its 200-day moving average is $10.61.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.77. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 159.85% and a negative return on equity of 1,531.00%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.79) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 12,650 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 21,807 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 315,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 16,851 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $792,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

