Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.77, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,531.00% and a negative net margin of 159.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.79) EPS.

Shares of AERI stock traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.64. The stock had a trading volume of 4,300,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,109. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.61. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.46 and a one year high of $21.30. The firm has a market cap of $361.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.70.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.61.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,082,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,596,000 after buying an additional 122,053 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 696.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,017,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,144,000 after purchasing an additional 889,851 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 838,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,884,000 after purchasing an additional 184,703 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 384,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 62,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 380,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

